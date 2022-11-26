Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 153,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $646,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

