Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $173.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.