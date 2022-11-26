Commerce Bank Sells 691 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $296.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $284.48.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

