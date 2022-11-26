Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,802,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,150 shares during the period. Commvault Systems accounts for 4.3% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.08% of Commvault Systems worth $239,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 339,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

About Commvault Systems

CVLT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.05. 64,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

