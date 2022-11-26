Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Up 0%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €45.77 ($46.70) and last traded at €45.10 ($46.02). 838,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.08 ($46.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.62 and a 200-day moving average of €44.14.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.