Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.81. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $264.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

