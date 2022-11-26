Conflux Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Conflux has a market cap of $56.46 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,525.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00462512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00122406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00832492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00681866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00244425 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02720769 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,407,565.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

