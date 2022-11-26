Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Holdings Raised by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the period. Context Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Context Therapeutics worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

CNTX opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

