Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group makes up about 0.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 278,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,143. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $692.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

