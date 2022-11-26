Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,533,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. 2,734,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,983. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.