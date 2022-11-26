Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.63% of Gannett worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Gannett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gannett by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 40.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gannett by 4.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 294,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,240. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCI shares. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

