Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,892 shares during the period. AMC Networks accounts for 1.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.63% of AMC Networks worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 49.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 170,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 275,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,506. The company has a market cap of $898.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

