Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $78.29 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 515.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905,994 shares during the period. EQT accounts for approximately 5.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $78,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

