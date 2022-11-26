Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,207,910 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $29,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. 1,769,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.