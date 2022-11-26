Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,014 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 901,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

