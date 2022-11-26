Contrasting Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR)

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Leatt and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt 16.77% 43.06% 28.29% LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Leatt and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LiveWire Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Leatt.

0.5% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Leatt has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leatt and LiveWire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $72.48 million 1.56 $12.57 million $2.39 8.12 LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group.

Summary

Leatt beats LiveWire Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leatt

(Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, impact shorts and cooling vests, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet, and hydration bags; casual clothing and caps; hats; and apparels that comprises jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as motor racing cars and other helmeted sports. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through its online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

