Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.90.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.31. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

