Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $161.52 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $161.52 million and approximately $124,636.22 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00014500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.28 or 0.08313797 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00491877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.73 or 0.29918284 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.