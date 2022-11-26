Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stake Reduced by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

