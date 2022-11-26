Credit Suisse AG Buys 161,652 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $153,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

