Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,738 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Eaton worth $130,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton Dividend Announcement

ETN stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.