Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,256 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $132,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $99.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile



Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

