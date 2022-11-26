Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,792 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $146,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

