Credit Suisse AG Has $118.53 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 108,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $118,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

