Credit Suisse AG Has $120.39 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,042 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.58% of ANSYS worth $120,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 24.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $246.44 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average of $245.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

