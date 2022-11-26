Credit Suisse AG Has $127.10 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $127,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX opened at $411.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.52 and a 200-day moving average of $365.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.