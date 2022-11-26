Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of NXP Semiconductors worth $127,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 72.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Shares of NXPI opened at $172.69 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

