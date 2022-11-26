Credit Suisse AG Purchases 65,956 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,956 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Newmont worth $150,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

