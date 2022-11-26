Credit Suisse AG Sells 129,797 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 129,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Boeing worth $119,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Shares of BA opened at $178.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

