Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,230 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $160,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

