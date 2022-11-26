Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) a $36.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

