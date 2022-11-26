Credit Suisse Group Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $278.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.71.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $252.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.