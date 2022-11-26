Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 90” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.06) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 136.82 ($1.62).
LON:VOD opened at GBX 93.06 ($1.10) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 89.87 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.11. The company has a market cap of £25.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,551.00.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
