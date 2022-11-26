Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Shares Up 2.5%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 11,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 70,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWEGF. Raymond James increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Crew Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

