Critical Contrast: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 8.14% 21.96% 9.67% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.54 $34.72 million $0.83 8.25 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Golden Sun Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lincoln Educational Services and Golden Sun Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had 13,059 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

