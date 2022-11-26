Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $15.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023685 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

