CSFB Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$96.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$91.02 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.99. The company has a market cap of C$165.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

