CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 906,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of CSX worth $189,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,680,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 99,946 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in CSX by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

