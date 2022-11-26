D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $100.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.08.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

DHI stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.