Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,369,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.04. The stock had a trading volume of 868,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,463. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

