Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175,748 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.2% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.11% of Danaher worth $207,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 65.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $267.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.