DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0388 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $882,942.16 and $102.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00230712 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061978 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,761,157 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.