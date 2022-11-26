DEI Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $6,045.61 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00467413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.