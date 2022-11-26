Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $53.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

