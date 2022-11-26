Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) PT Raised to 180.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILYY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

