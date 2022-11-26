Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON DEST opened at GBX 33 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.25. Destiny Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 30.30 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of £24.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

