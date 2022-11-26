Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.62.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

