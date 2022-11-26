Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.6 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

