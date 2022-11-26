DFI.Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.47 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $42.47 million and approximately $53.62 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 69.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $1,100.25 or 0.06666763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.