dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $201.85 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00465119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00033000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018326 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000333 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99791012 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

